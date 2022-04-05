Tommy Taylor
February 13, 1938 - April 3, 2022
Mr. Tommy Taylor, age 84, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home. Born on February 13, 1938, in Honaker, Virginia, he was a son of the late Paris and Ethel Irene Wyatt Taylor.
A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1956 graduate of Honaker High School. He had attended National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia then returned to his hometown in 1959 and began his career in the banking business as a teller at First National Bank of Honaker. After forty-three years of service, he retired as a branch manager from Signet Bank in 2002. He was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church for forty- one years, where he served as treasurer. Tommy contracted polio at the age of four, he never considered himself handicapped. His work ethic, civic duty and passion for his community led to his membership with the Honaker Lion's Club, Honaker Redbud Committee and the Honaker Parade Committee. He was instrumental in establishing the Honaker Heritage Museum and organizing the Honaker Library. He was an avid supporter of Honaker Athletics. His impact on his family, church and the community created a lasting legacy which will forever make a difference in the lives of those who were privileged to know him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Suzy Taylor; brothers, Lawrence Taylor and Carter Taylor; and sisters, Evangeline "Jean" Thomas, Betty Hall, Mildred Sargent and Dorothy Willard.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Rosie Taylor of the home; children, Jennifer Shortt and husband, Jeff and Christopher Taylor and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Michaela Barns and husband, Marshall, Caleb Taylor, Rose Shortt, Casey Ford and husband, George, and Jake Owenby and wife, Katie; very special great-granddaughter, Mia Gray Barns; one brother, Jimmy Taylor and wife, Ann; sister-in-law, Sue Taylor; several special nieces and nephews whom he loved, and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Claypool Hill Physical Therapy; Lisa Lawson and the staff of Home Nursing Company Hospice, New Garden Rescue Squad and Anthony Holmes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Qpril 6. 2022, at Swords Creek Community Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Jessee and the Rev. Wade Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Taylor, Jake Owenby, Marshall Barnes, Jason Meyers, Harvey Gent, Jay Howard, Chris Miller, Thomas Harris. Diane Fuller, Jerry Jackson and Anthony Holmes will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Swords Creek Community Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the SCCBC Family Life Center, 3305 Kent's Ridge Road, Swords Creek, VA 24649.
Honaker Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.