Tony Campbell
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Tony Campbell

Tony Campbell, age 80, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Charles Richard Campbell Sr. and Margaret Hudson Campbell of Saltville, Va.

In addition to his parents, Tony was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Richard "Dickie" Campbell Jr.; and sister, Doris Ann Price.

Tony attended R.B. Worthy High School in Saltville Virginia, where he was an outstanding football player earning the "Rough Man Jacket". After high school, Tony joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Greece and Turkey before returning to California where he met his wife of 57 years. They resided in California until 1977, when they moved back to Virginia to raise their children. Tony worked for Rainbow Bakery, Sunstrand, Daniels and American Longwall until he started his own business in 1989. From 1989 to 2012 Tony and Josie founded C&A Fabricating, C&A Cutter Head, Longwall Associates, Longwall Associates Australia, American Highwall Systems and American Highwall Mining. The success of one business led to the creation of others. All of these businesses are related to mining equipment manufacture or mineral mining operations. Longwall Associates is the most internationally recognized company and has supplied longwall mining equipment for mineral extraction to almost every Longwall mine in the USA and to mines in four counties on three continents. The success of their businesses gave Tony and Josie the opportunity to travel extensively for work and enjoyment but Tony's true passion was fishing in Canada on memorable trips with his father, his sons, his grandson and dear friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Josie Valle Campbell; two sons, Paul Campbell and wife, Tricia, of Glade Spring and Lance Campbell and Bobbie Jo Murray, of Livingston, Mont.; daughter, Shelley Campbell and husband, Myers Massengill, of Abingdon; four grandchildren, Sydney Alexandra Campbell, Jack Anthony Campbell, Weatherly Estella Massengill, and Camilla Genevieve Sloane Massengill; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Of all the accomplishments in Tony's life, his family was his most cherished success.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 820 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Fr. Xavier Musolooza officiating. A committal service will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery, where his dear friends and colleagues Larry Johnson, Randy Kestner, Gary Ball, Shannon Thompson, Joey Pruitt, and Steve Campbell will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Duke Cancer Institute, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.

Those wishing to send "Hugs from Home" or express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St, Abingdon, VA
Mar
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
820 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Josie much love and many prayers to you. I cherish the short time and memories with you and Tony If only I had know my first cousin better. Life passes so swiftly and sometimes with sadness of the moments we missed. May our Lord be be with you and guide you during these long days. Love travels to you special Josie. Betty Hudson Braddock
Betty Hudson Braddock
March 20, 2021
Heaven gained a beautiful Angel , RIP Compadre Tony
Vera Cordero
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Campbell. I meet him at an auction in which we were both bidding on the same thing. He won the bid and was so gracious when I inquired about it. I was so impressed with his genuine kindness!! What a true loss to his family and society. My deepest regrets!
Karen W McClanahan
March 9, 2021
Josie and cousins, my prayers and thoughts are with you during your time of grief. May Tony rest in peace. Love and hugs from Cali
Cousin Christy
March 8, 2021
Josie, Paul, Trish and all Family: May Our Lady of Sorrows be your Consolation and Comfort you in these difficult days. Holding you in my Heart and in Prayer.
Karen Bush
March 7, 2021
Josie, I am sorry to hear of Tony´s passing. I have been reminded of the times we talked at Highlands Union Bank. You and your family will be my prayers.
Suleen Reeder
March 7, 2021
Josie and family. we send our prayers of comfort to all of you. Tony was a special person.
Robert and Jean Layell
March 7, 2021
So heart breaking. Thankful I had the opportunity to get to know Tony and Josie during our business careers. Prayers for the family.
Carolynn Cornett-Lester
March 7, 2021
