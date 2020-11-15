Tony Marion Roark
ABINGDON, Va.
Tony Marion Roark, age 63, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Tony was born in Hartford County, Maryland; however, he had lived in Abingdon for the past 50 years.
He graduated from Abingdon High School in 1975. Tony was a man of God and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. He was a partner in R&R Developers for 20 years and worked hands-on with crews in construction. In his spare time, Tony enjoyed farming and special family time.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Goldie Hensley Roark.
Tony is survived by Nancy, his wife of 47 years; children, Wendy Miller and husband, Steve, Sonya Abrams and Tony, Jr "TJ", all of Abingdon; sisters, Connie DeBusk and husband, Frank Culver, Lisa Ennis and husband, Will, both of Abingdon, Lorrie Smith and husband, Tim, of Chesterfield, Va.; grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Kara Miller, Justin Stiltner, and Nevaeh Powers.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with the Rev. Nick Shortridge officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Valley View Cemetery where Brad Bailey, Eric Bailey, Derrick Smith, Adam Roark, Caden DeBusk, Michael Eustler, Austyn Roark and Kenny Dea, will serve as casket bearers. Honorary bearers will be McKinley Miller, Jerry Miller, David Miller, Steve Miller, Tim Smith, Frank Culver, Will Ennis, Barry Bailey, Danny Rowe, and Heath DeBusk.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Tony Marion Roark is being cared for by the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 15, 2020.