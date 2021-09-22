Trea Leonard
October 2, 1973 - September 18, 2021
Sherman Wesley "Trea" Leonard III, age 47, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Trea was born on October 2, 1973, in Cookeville, Tenn., and later moved to the Bristol area, where he lived most of his life. Trea was a 1992 graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School, where he would later become an assistant coach to the football team. He also was a teacher at Bristol Tennessee Middle School. Trea was a co-founding pastor of Endtime Harvest Community Church, in Elizabethton, Tenn. He had a fierce love for The Lord and was quick to share his faith with anyone around him. He was a loving and generous soul who never met a stranger and had the greatest sens of humor. To know him was to love him and he will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie "Granny Mae" Leonard, Bobbie and Edward Coggins, and his father-in-law, David M. Reed.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Jessica Ann Leonard; daughter, Georgia Ann Leonard; son, Garrett Cade Leonard; parents, Wes and Darlene Leonard; grandfather, Sherman Leonard; mother-in-law, Linda Reed; sister, Andrea Mattox and husband, Brooks; brother, Stephen Leonard and wife, Rachel; brother-in-law, Frank Reed and wife, Jennifer; sister-in-law, Debra Reed, several nephews and a niece.
A public celebration of life for Trea will be held at Bristol Tennessee High School's Stone Castle starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Funeral services will be private and burial will be in Eastern Heights Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cade Leonard, Rolando Aragon, Mike Mays, Matt Chandler, Daryl Shanks, Josh Holt, Frank Reed, Chuck Wells, John Sproles and Stephen Leonard. Honorary pallbearers will be THS Football Players, past and present, and Trea's nephews.
