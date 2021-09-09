Menu
Valerie Lou Booher
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Valerie Lou Booher

February 21, 1952 - September 5, 2021

Valerie Lou Booher, age 69, of Bristol, Va. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born February 21, 1952 in Washington County, Va., and has lived in the Bristol area for over 69 years. Valerie was a dog lover and loving mother.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Alfred Jennings; mother, Hazel Wise Robinette; husband, Phillip David Booher Sr.; son, Derek Lee Booher; siblings, James E. Jennings and Betty Snipes. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Phillip Booher Jr., Tracy, James, Brandon, Keith; siblings, Nancy Faidley, Alfred Jennings and wife, Shirley, Billie Goodman and husband, Paul; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Rowe officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.

The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: YGV3IU

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
