Vance "Van" Alan Carrier
Vance "Van" Alan Carrier, age 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020, from the Center on Aging and Health. Van was born in Bristol, Virginia, to Sherry Vance Carrier, of Bluff City, Tennessee, and the late Clarence Charles Carrier.
Van retired as manager of the Health Barn and attended First Baptist Church of Bluff City. He enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles, doing Karate and watching old mystery shows on television. Van was a former alderman at Bluff City.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, include a daughter, Olivia Grace Carrier, of Johnson City; two brothers, Clarence Charles "Chuck" Carrier II and wife, Elsie, of Bluff City, and Thad McGary Carrier of Bristol, Tenn.; two aunts, a niece, several nephews and several cousins.
A service to celebrate Van's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with the Reverend Mike Pope officiating. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at promptly 2 p.m. on Thursday or you may view at your convenience after the private service on Thursday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary for Van. Under his obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
A graveside service will follow at Sunrise Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Center on Aging and Health for the loving care shown to Van during his illness.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.