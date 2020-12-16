Van has been on my mind recently and I looked up his name to hopefully send him a note. We worked together many years when he was at the Health Barn, and he was a delightful man who loved his job. I knew Olivia when she was a toddler up till about when she was 10ish. Wishing the entire Carrier family good memories, peace and comfort. Van was a bright soul who will be missed.

Kathy Smith February 24, 2021