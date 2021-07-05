Menu
Velva I. Lambert
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Velva I. Lambert

August 12, 1930 - July 3, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Velva I. Lambert, age 90, passed away at Grace Healthcare on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born on August 12, 1930, in Bee, Virginia, to the late Walter and Vernie O'Quinn.

Velva will always be remembered as sweet and independent. She enjoyed quilting and gardening, she also loved flowers and birds. A devoted, lifelong homemaker, she dearly loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith and attended church as long as her health permitted.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; two sons, Denny, and Kyle; and four brothers, Aubrey, Ola, Earl, and Buster.

Velva is survived by daughter-in-law, Muoi; two grandsons, John, and William; one granddaughter, LeAnn; three brothers, Emory, Glenn (Lucy), and Eddie (Judy); and two great-grandchildren, Destiny, and Annabell.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Temple Hill Memorial Park, 2529 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, VA 24224. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the faculty and staff of Grace Healthcare.

The family of Velva I. Lambert is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Temple Hill Memorial Park
2529 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, VA
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.