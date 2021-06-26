Violet Clark
WISE, Va.
Violet Clark, 98, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at The Laurels in Norton.
She was the oldest living member of Indian Creek Freewill Baptist Church, a Sunday School Teacher for 32 years, a member of Wise Garden Club, a lifetime member of Virginia Garden Club, and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Violet was an avid church member, gardener, quilter and cook. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Clark Jr.; parents, Charles Alvers Baker and Clara Adkins; sister, Emogene Carter; brother, Kenneth Baker; son, Larry Ronald Clark; and grandchildren, Joel Scott Baker, Cheryl Anne Baker, and Elliott Clark Baker.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Clark Hays; grandchildren, William C. Baker and wife, Tonya, Larry Ronald Clark Jr., and Mary Allison Martin and husband, Craig; sister, Muriel Elizabeth Cantrell; daughter-in-law, Mary Virginia Clark; granddaughter-in-law, Karen Baker; special niece, Angie Hayes; special friends, Phillip Lane and wife, Linda, Margaret Craft, Patsy Stevens, Norma Hayes, and Herbert Hargroves; six great-grandchildren, ten great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Violet Clark will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va., with the Rev. Jeff Sams and the Rev. Joel Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com
to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 26, 2021.