Virgie Lucille Meade
CLINTWOOD, Va.
Virgie Lucille Meade, 95, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Clintwood, Virginia.
She was born in Scott County, Virginia; the daughter of the late Everett and Verneele Davidson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra C. Meade, Jr.; one son, Jim Creath; and two sisters, Patsy Austin and Betty Deel.
She enjoyed ceramics, painting, drawing, and coloring.
She is survived by one daughter, Marti "Brenda" Archer of El Cajon, California; one half-sister, Fonnie Taylor of Davenport, Virginia; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Virgie Lucille Meade will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Travis Price officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.