Virginia Dale (Clontz) Crowe
April 9, 1929 - March 22, 2021
Virginia Dale (Clontz) Crowe, 91, entered into eternal rest during the early morning hours of Monday, March 22, 2021, following an extended illness. Virginia was born on April 9, 1929 in Ingalls, S.C. to the late Lee and Ruby (Houston) Clontz.
Virginia was a dedicated employee of Gordon Garments for over 40 years. She enjoyed the simplicity of life, spending time with her family and friends and working in her flowers. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Haines McKinley Crowe; son, Andrew Lee Crowe; and several brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lynda Lampkins and husband, Gary; two grandchildren, Jennifer Grubbs and Brian Lampkins and wife, Lauren Kearfott; three great-grandchildren, Cainan, Kaleb, and Collin Lampkins; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Virginia will be laid to rest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1019 E Valley Drive Bristol, VA 24201 with the Reverend Scott Greene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; 864-255-8765; www.donate.Lovett the rescue.org
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lee and David Montgomery and NHC Healthcare for all of the kind and compassionate care that was both given and shown to Virginia in her time of need.
Online condolences may be made to the Crowe family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Crowe family.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.