Virginia C. "Granny" Evans
May 4, 1918 - September 12, 2021
Virginia C. "Granny" Evans, age 103, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
She was born in Saltville, Va., on May 4, 1918, a daughter of the late John D. Prater and Mamie Lloyd Prater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Keith Evans; one daughter, Toots Widener; one son, Bill Evans; and a grandson, Christopher Evans.
She had made her home in Damascus, Va., most of her life. Virginia was the last known survivor of the Muck Dam Disaster that occurred on December 24, 1924, in Saltville, Va. As long as she had her fingers in the dirt she was happy as she enjoyed working in her flower garden and just being outdoors. She was a member of Wrights Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Evans; six grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Jim and Helen Forrester, Adam Wilson, Allen McCall, and Dr. William J. Baker and his nurse, Belinda, for all the love and care shown to Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Greene officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Jim Forrester, Mike Cornett, Adam Wilson, Allen McCall, Tom Williams, and Roger Eller. Brandon Otey will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Evans and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
Damascus, VA
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.