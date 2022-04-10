Virginia Robinette Kendrick
September 16, 1931 - April 7, 2022
BRISTOL, Tenn.
2 Timothy 4:7- "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
She was the daughter of the late James and Josephine Caudill of Abingdon, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her first husband, Jim Robinette; and great-grandson, Ezekial "Zeke" Stevens. Virginia is survived by daughters, Donna Morrell and her husband, Don, Cathy Jo Horne and her husband, Bob, all of Bristol, Tennessee; grandchildren, James Kevin Greer and Melissa Stevens; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Forest Hills Memory Garden Abingdon, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Kendrick family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.