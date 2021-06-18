Menu
Virginia Galliher Lane
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Virginia Galliher Lane

August 11, 1930 - June 16, 2021

Virginia Galliher Lane, better known as Jin, of Bluff City, Tennessee, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Jin was born on August 11, 1930, in East Stone Gap, Virginia, to W.C. and Verna Galliher. She was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest brother, Dub; her husband of 73 years, CP Lane; and their son, Christopher Lee Lane.

The mother of three, the grandmother of seven, the great-grandmother of eleven and the great-great-grandmother of four, family was the center of Jin's world. She took care of all of us until the moment she died, reminding us over and over again during her last week how much she loved us.

Jin was a faithful, servant of God and an active member of Bluff City United Methodist Church and the Bluff City United Methodist Women. Her greatest desire was for all people to know Jesus.

Jin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Jim Hammons; her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Karen Lane; her granddaughter (whom she raised as her own daughter) Selena Lane; and many adoring grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Oakley Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Sean Glenn and the Rev. Karen Lane officiating. Following the service, the committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bluff City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 190, Bluff City, TN 37618.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Lane and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Jun
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
Joe and Karen we are sorry to hear of Joe´s mother´s passing.
Wiley and Gail Daffron
Other
June 19, 2021
Jin was a beautiful lady inside and out and Heaven will be a lot better place with her there. Whenever I saw Jin she always gave me a big hug and it always made my day. If everyone on earth was like Jin it would be such a great place. All I can say to Jin and her family I loved her so much.
Steve warden
Family
June 18, 2021
