Virginia Galliher Lane
August 11, 1930 - June 16, 2021
Virginia Galliher Lane, better known as Jin, of Bluff City, Tennessee, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Jin was born on August 11, 1930, in East Stone Gap, Virginia, to W.C. and Verna Galliher. She was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest brother, Dub; her husband of 73 years, CP Lane; and their son, Christopher Lee Lane.
The mother of three, the grandmother of seven, the great-grandmother of eleven and the great-great-grandmother of four, family was the center of Jin's world. She took care of all of us until the moment she died, reminding us over and over again during her last week how much she loved us.
Jin was a faithful, servant of God and an active member of Bluff City United Methodist Church and the Bluff City United Methodist Women. Her greatest desire was for all people to know Jesus.
Jin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Jim Hammons; her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Karen Lane; her granddaughter (whom she raised as her own daughter) Selena Lane; and many adoring grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Oakley Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Sean Glenn and the Rev. Karen Lane officiating. Following the service, the committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bluff City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 190, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Lane and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.