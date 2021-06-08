Virginia Christine Olinger
March 8, 1928 - June 4, 2021
Mrs. Virginia Christine Olinger, age 93, of Saltville, successfully completed her earthly pilgrimage and safely reached her desired destination—Heaven, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 9:22 p.m. at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Thursday, March 8, 1928, in Saltville, Virginia, to the late Clyde Leonard Davidson and Amanda Melvina Tuggle Davidson. She was saved at an early age and baptized in the North Fork of the Holston River in May 1940 at the age of twelve. Three things were most important to her, family, serving God and attending church. She began school in the mid-1930's when the children in her community were being taught in the little church building in Buckeye Hollow. She later attended the little two room schoolhouse that was erected just above the Buckeye Hollow Church. Although she had no formal higher education, she was a great teacher in her own right.
On February 29, 1944, she married the late Graham William Olinger in Bristol, Tennessee. She was a faithful wife and a loving mother to her seven children. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, reading and singing. She was a perfect pattern of good works. She made hundreds of pies for pastors, evangelists, doctors and for her family, friends and neighbors. Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtues of a noble woman, but verse 29 says that "Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all." Truly, she was the perfect wife and mother—a perfect lady. She defined the word Christian.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her seven siblings, Virgie Lee Surber, John Wesley Davidson, Sidney Franklin Davidson, Sanders "Joe Buddy" Davidson, Daisy Mae Crusenberry, Luther Arlyn "Jack" Davidson and Janice Loraine Aker. She was also predeceased by two children, Connie Sue Olinger and David William Olinger; a granddaughter, Vicki Lynn Olinger Cornett; a great-grandson, Andrew Steven Wayne Miller; and one son-in-law, Charles Eugene Wyatt.
Left to mourn her departure are her five children, Reba Ann Smith (Pastor Don) of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, Gary Dean "George" Olinger (Delilah), Jerry Olinger, Brenda Kay Wyatt (Jim), and Rodney Lee Olinger (Sharon), all of Saltville; and one daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Thompson Olinger. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and four great great-grandchildren. She's also survived by one special niece, Cookie Surber Hopkins of Chilhowie, Virginia; two special great-nephews, Adam Holmes of Saltville and Cody Holmes of Bristol, Virginia; her lifelong best friends and neighbors, Marilyn Hunt Snider of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania, Bertha Mae Hunt Burgess of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lorene Hunt Wilson and Anna Mae Myers Hunt, both of Saltville, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Special appreciation is extended to Dr. Gerard Murphy and Hospice of Bristol (Sandy, Bill, Kayla, James, Vickie and Nicki)
A graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Don Smith of Glory land Tabernacle officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steven Olinger, Mark Olinger, Justin Wyatt, Jimmy Wyatt, Jimmy Dean Rhea and Anthony 'Tony' Rhea. Honorary pallbearerswill be Rick Cornett, Eugene Doane, David Olinger, Mark Olinger, Richard Hopkins, Coy Hughes, Wayne Surber, Dexter Harris, Claude Holmes, Adam Holmes, Cody Holmes and Daryl Davidson.
