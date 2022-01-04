Virginia "Jenny" Rosenbaum
November 2, 1947 - January 1, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Virginia "Jenny" Rosenbaum, 74, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.
She was born on November 2, 1947, in Abingdon, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Taylor and Katherine Lewis Reynolds; and brother-in-law, Darrell Gilliam.
She is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Hearl and husband, Allan, Diana Gilliam, and Vickie Abel and husband, Gary; one brother, Mike Reynolds and wife, Lora; five nephews, David and Matthew Abel, Chip Gilliam, Michael Hearl, and Dalton Reynolds; two nieces, Kristen Clevinger and husband, Jeremy and Holly Reynolds; her great nephews and nieces, Grayson, Keegan, Taylor, Maci, and Emersyn; and a special cousin, Debbie Osborne.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the West Main Baptist Church in Abingdon, Virginia. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Willis Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Rosenbaum.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA, 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.