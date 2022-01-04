Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia "Jenny" Rosenbaum
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Virginia "Jenny" Rosenbaum

November 2, 1947 - January 1, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

Virginia "Jenny" Rosenbaum, 74, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.

She was born on November 2, 1947, in Abingdon, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Taylor and Katherine Lewis Reynolds; and brother-in-law, Darrell Gilliam.

She is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Hearl and husband, Allan, Diana Gilliam, and Vickie Abel and husband, Gary; one brother, Mike Reynolds and wife, Lora; five nephews, David and Matthew Abel, Chip Gilliam, Michael Hearl, and Dalton Reynolds; two nieces, Kristen Clevinger and husband, Jeremy and Holly Reynolds; her great nephews and nieces, Grayson, Keegan, Taylor, Maci, and Emersyn; and a special cousin, Debbie Osborne.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. at the West Main Baptist Church in Abingdon, Virginia. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Willis Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Rosenbaum.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA, 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
West Main Baptist Church
Abingdon, VA
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
West Main Baptist Church
Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I had the privilege of working with "Ms. Virginia" at Kroger. She was a very kind, giving, and funny person. She will be missed.
Heather Shortridge
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results