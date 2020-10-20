Menu
Vivian Ellaree Roark Houser
June 8, 1941 - October 18, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Vivian Ellaree Roark Houser, age 79, passed on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Vivian was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Vestal Roark and Pearl Mae Lewis Roark; husband, Carl Houser; and eight siblings.

Vivian is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mihalsky and husband, Marc of Mobile, Ala.; son, Alan Houser and wife, Marilyn of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Junior Roark of Abingdon, Va.; three grandchildren, Brooke Hinchey Hopkinson, Kaitlyn Houser Price and Weston Houser; and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with David Harless and Cody Boone officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in Mrs. Houser's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of Vivian Ellaree Roark Houser is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 20, 2020.
