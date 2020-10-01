Vivian Lundin Meyer
January 19, 1933 - September 28, 2020
Vivian Lundin Meyer, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, great-mother, who loved to travel, make handmade crafts include baskets. Vivian was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wigordt and Bertha Larson Lundin.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, John Meyer; children, Johnny W. Meyer and wife, Debbie, Leslie Ayers and husband, Ed, and Nancy Hand; brother, Kenneth Lundin and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Ashley Hair and husband, Matt, Allison Hand, Elizabeth Hand, Andrew Meyer and wife, Jessica, Derrick Meyer, Dana Meyer Nelson and husband, Josh, and Krissy Ortale and husband, Michael; and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating.
In lieu flowers, memorials St. Anne Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Meyer family.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn.