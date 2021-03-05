Menu
Vivian Louise Wassum
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Vivian Louise Wassum

June 1, 1940 - March 3, 2021

MARION, Va.

Vivian Louise Wassum, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lessie Martin; daughter, Dianne Martin and husband, Gary; brothers, Joe Martin and Roy Martin; and sister, Debbie Waskey.

Louise is survived by her husband, James Wassum; daughter, Donna Anderson; sons, David Sheets, Donnie Wassum and fiancée, Mashasta Carrico; brother, Arthur Martin and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Todd Martin and Tyler Martin and significant other, Brittany Jones, Michelle and Aaron Smith, Shaun and Aaryn Brown, Whitney Anderson, Nikki Sheets and Jonathan Davidson, Dakota and Jordan Sheets, and Sara Wassum; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Junior and Kathy Smith.

Special thank you to Richardson Ambulance Service; Smyth County Community Hospital, Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia; and Mashasta Carrico.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Louise's memory to a charity of your choice.

To share memories of Vivian Louise Wassum please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Louise's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 5, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.