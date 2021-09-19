Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
W. Chester Bolling
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
W. Chester Bolling

September 17, 2021

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

W. Chester Bolling, 95, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by one daughter, Debra B. Townes; two grandchildren, Kelly Meade and husband, Jeff of Castlewood, Virginia and Brian Townes and wife, Carrie of Piney Flats, Tennessee; one great-grandson, Logan Meade and fiancé, Mallory Mullins; beloved, special sister-in-law, Jane Bolling; and a clan of nieces and nephews who totally loved and adored him.

Funeral Services for Chester Bolling will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Woody Scott and the Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating. A Masonic Service, conducted by St. Paul Lodge #343 A.F. & A.M., will begin at 3:45 p.m. Entombment will follow at the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the Bolling family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service may be viewed on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive, Castlewood, VA
Sep
19
Service
3:45p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive, Castlewood, VA
Sep
19
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive, Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Castlewood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God Bless you ,Deb. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May you find strength and comfort in the Lord. We know that absent from the body,present with the Lord. May you know the Lord's comfort and peace . Love and prayers.
Teresa M Rasnick
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results