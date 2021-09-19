W. Chester Bolling
September 17, 2021
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
W. Chester Bolling, 95, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by one daughter, Debra B. Townes; two grandchildren, Kelly Meade and husband, Jeff of Castlewood, Virginia and Brian Townes and wife, Carrie of Piney Flats, Tennessee; one great-grandson, Logan Meade and fiancé, Mallory Mullins; beloved, special sister-in-law, Jane Bolling; and a clan of nieces and nephews who totally loved and adored him.
Funeral Services for Chester Bolling will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Woody Scott and the Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating. A Masonic Service, conducted by St. Paul Lodge #343 A.F. & A.M., will begin at 3:45 p.m. Entombment will follow at the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the Bolling family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service may be viewed on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.