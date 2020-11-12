Wallace "Coach" Ketron, Jr.
November 10, 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn.
Wallace "Coach" Ketron Jr., passed away on November 10, 2020. Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1934, Wallace was a lifelong educator, administrator, and coach in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Central Florida.
Wallace graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from East Tennessee State University. Wallace furthered his education graduating from the University of Mississippi in 1965 with a Master of Education, and received his Specialist in Education Degree from East Tennessee State University.
In 1958, Wallace won the East Tennessee Golden Gloves Championship. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of the American Legion. Wallace served as a Sullivan County Commissioner and ran for the Tennessee State Senate. After serving 34 years in education he retired as the Sullivan County Superintendent of Schools in 1993 to spend more time with his family, watch Chicago Cubs baseball, and play golf with his golfing buddies.
His past football players describe Coach Ketron as being instrumental in turning young boys into young men. Wallace worked his players very hard and would accept nothing less than the best they could offer. He was Upper Lakes Baseball Coach and All Big 5 Baseball Coach of the Year.
Wallace was an active member of the Kingsport Community Church. There, he served on the Board of Elders, as Sunday School Superintendent, and as the Lead Usher. He was a member of the Kingsport Lions Club and the West Kingsport Optimist Club, which awarded him the "Optimist of the Year Award." Wallace was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport. He served on the Warner University's Board of Directors for 15 years, and he served on various other boards in the community. In 1989, Wallace received the Key to the City of Kingsport for his outstanding leadership.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta Lee and Claude Wallace Ketron Sr.; brother, Wayne Ketron; and sisters, Sandra Ketron and Norma Peters. Those left to cherish Wallace's memory are his wife of 60 years, Nina Arnold Ketron; two sons, Wally Ketron and Phil Ketron; one daughter, Gina Williams; two daughters-in-law, Brenda Ketron and Laura Ketron; and one son-in-law, Rob Williams. Wallace is survived by seven grandchildren, Aaron Ketron, Ryan Ketron, Riley Williams, Reiter Williams, Blaine Boles, Somer Keen, and Norman Christian; and one great-grandson, Laken Keen.
Due to COVID, the family is holding a private graveside service at East Lawn Chapel of Memories Mausoleum. The Reverend Ron Lowe will be officiating. The Reverend Mark Stayton will be singing "How Great Thou Art," and Mary Moudy will be singing "The Lighthouse," Wallace's favorite song.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, 1 Positive Place, Kingsport, TN 37660, to your church, or your favorite charity
The care of Claude Wallace Ketron Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.