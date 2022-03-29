Menu
Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts II
1945 - 2022
Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts, II

October 19, 1945 - March 24, 2022

MARION, Va.

Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts II, age 76, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at Pugh Cemetery, 1463 Teas Road, Sugar Grove, VA 24375, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Funeral Honors Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667.

To share memories of Walter Vance "Butch" Griffitts II, please visit www.seaverbrown.com.

Care for Butch's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
