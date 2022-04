Walter Elm Pearson IIIWalter Elm Pearson III departed this life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Bristol, Va. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Lee St/ Baptist Church Bristol, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com Walter Elm Pearson III and family are family are in the care of R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. Bristol, Tenn. (423) 764-8584