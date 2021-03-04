Warren R. Clower
Warren R. Clower, 87, of Check, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2021. He was the beloved son of Orville and Inez Clower and brother to Shelby Kirby who preceded him in death.
He was a gifted artist and Craftsman. Warren was admired by his daughter, Melinda Midkiff (Stephen); two grandsons, Michael Midkiff and Matthew Midkiff; and two sisters, Phyllis Crawford and Wanda Brickey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Baily Gardner officiating. Interment will be held in Iddings Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little River Baptist Church, Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.