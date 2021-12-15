Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Warren "Brady" Harkleroad
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Warren "Brady" Harkleroad

February 14, 1940 - December 9, 2021

Warren "Brady" Harkleroad, age 81, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Franklin Woods Hospital. He was born February 14, 1940 in Bluff City, Tenn., a son of the late Jessie James and Alice Mary Rutledge Harkleroad. Brady was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and retired from Eastman. He was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City. Brady loved the outdoors, farming, hunting and fishing, and his love for animals especially his beloved dog, Angel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

Survivors include his son, Warren Brady Harkleroad II and wife, Pam; daughters, Ruth Ann Bailey and Leigh Van Duren; lifelong companion for 42 years, Linda Massengill Finney; other children, Donald Finney, II, Leeanna Finney, Lynnise Finney and Laura Finney Williams; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wags to Riches Thrift Store, 2450 Walnut St Suite 220, Johnson City, TN 37604. Special thank you for the kind and caring staff that took care of Brady over the last 6 years.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Linda and family, I am so sorry and know you will miss him terribly. Prayers are with you.
Lynn Shurtleff
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results