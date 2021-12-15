Warren "Brady" HarkleroadFebruary 14, 1940 - December 9, 2021Warren "Brady" Harkleroad, age 81, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Franklin Woods Hospital. He was born February 14, 1940 in Bluff City, Tenn., a son of the late Jessie James and Alice Mary Rutledge Harkleroad. Brady was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and retired from Eastman. He was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City. Brady loved the outdoors, farming, hunting and fishing, and his love for animals especially his beloved dog, Angel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.Survivors include his son, Warren Brady Harkleroad II and wife, Pam; daughters, Ruth Ann Bailey and Leigh Van Duren; lifelong companion for 42 years, Linda Massengill Finney; other children, Donald Finney, II, Leeanna Finney, Lynnise Finney and Laura Finney Williams; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and extended family members.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wags to Riches Thrift Store, 2450 Walnut St Suite 220, Johnson City, TN 37604. Special thank you for the kind and caring staff that took care of Brady over the last 6 years.Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620