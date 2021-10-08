Menu
Wayne Bentley Callahan
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Wayne Bentley Callahan

August 29, 1940 - October 6, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Wayne Bentley Callahan went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 6, 2021. He was born to the late D.B. Callahan and Sue Frye Callahan. He grew up in Superior, W.Va.

He graduated from Virginia Tech with an engineering degree. Wayne served in the United States Air Force, where he was part of a unit that won a Golden Bomber Award for a flawless performance during an inspection.

He was a member of Fellowship Chapel. Before becoming sick, he was very active and served both the Church and the Lord faithfully.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Nutter Callahan; a daughter, Virginia Sue (Suzy) Craig (Dale); a son, Scott Callahan (Janet); a brother, Joe Callahan (Mary); grandchildren, Ashley Braswell (Luke), Elizabeth Ward (Justin), Diana Craig, Cameron Craig, and Annie Craig; five great-grandchildren, Amelia, John Luke, Felicity, Teddy, and Nora; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Price and Pastor Suzy Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com.

The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wayne Bentley Callahan family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
Our deepest sympathies to the Callahan family. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Gene and Jamie Frye Kopp
Family
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results