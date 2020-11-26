Wayne James Epperly
Wayne James Epperly, age 66, of Pilot, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Epperly; father, Daniel "Bud" Epperly; and one brother, Donald Epperly.
He is survived by one nephew and wife, John and Alee Epperly and Carolyn Hylton, sister-in-law.
Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home, Floyd. Condolences to the family may be made at www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 26, 2020.