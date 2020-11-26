Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne James Epperly
Wayne James Epperly

Wayne James Epperly, age 66, of Pilot, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Epperly; father, Daniel "Bud" Epperly; and one brother, Donald Epperly.

He is survived by one nephew and wife, John and Alee Epperly and Carolyn Hylton, sister-in-law.

Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home, Floyd. Condolences to the family may be made at www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gardner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 23, 2020