William "Bill" Duncan Andrews
William "Bill" Duncan Andrews, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, while in hospice care at Commonwealth Senior Living at Abingdon, from a brave private battle with dementia.
Bill was born and raised in Salem, Va., where he graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School. He was a star athlete and honor student, going on to attend Washington and Lee University on a football scholarship. There he was also a member of the lacrosse team, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, and a history major.
Upon graduation, he entered law school and began his teaching and coaching career at Clifton Forge High School. Bill later returned to Roanoke Catholic High to serve as Assistant Athletic Director, head football coach, assistant basketball coach, and history teacher. Here, his passion of coaching youth was born.
He met and married Vesta Varner in 1968, after a six month courtship. They had a son, Billy, and a daughter, Amy, who were his pride and joy. Bill began his career as a Probation and Parole Officer in 1970, with the State of Virginia. He took a position with the Western District of Virginia Federal Office in Abingdon in 1976, where he remained until mandatory retirement in 2001. He then obtained his Personal Fitness Training License, working in that field 15 years.
Bill was a lifelong member of Christ the King Catholic Church, an avid volunteer, giving many years to coaching and reffing the youth of Washington County. He was a dedicated Dodgers fan, Abingdon High School athletics supporter, golfer, a fanatical anything sports fan, and the proudest Poppy to four grandchildren. If you were lucky enough to have him as a coach or supervisor, you know Bill was a force to be reckoned with. He was a strong, proud, kind, loving man who we are all better for having known.
He is survived by his wife, Vesta, of 53 years; son, William D. Andrews Jr. (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Amy Mahoney (Sean) of Johnson City, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Mahoney, William and Watson Andrews; two brothers, Scotty Andrews and Jack Andrews (Bonnie); special cousin, Patti Oliva (Art); and several nieces and nephews.
A reception will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon Little League, P.O. Box 1083, Abingdon, VA 24212, or the Abingdon Youth Football League, P.O. Box 902, Abingdon, VA 24212.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
Farris Cremation and Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.