William Edward Brownlow
William Edward Brownlow

November 7, 1938 - December 12, 2021

William Edward Brownlow, age 83, of Troutdale, Virginia, passed away at Smyth County Community Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

William was born in Abingdon, Virginia on November 7, 1938, to the late William and Sara Gray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Adrianne Brownlow and Hope Howell.

He is survived by two sons, Jerry Brownlow and wife, Judy of Meadowview, Va., Billy Brownlow and wife, Donna of Abingdon, Va.; a granddaughter, Samantha Salyer and husband, Jamie of Abingdon; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 6 until 8 p.m. at Farris Funeral Service Chapel at 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

The family of William Edward Brownlow is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Billy and Family Sorry to hear of the passing of Bill . Enjoyed working with him at the Abingdon Post Office for many years ! My thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family in the days and weeks to come . Larry Cullop Retired USPS
Larry Cullop
Work
December 15, 2021
