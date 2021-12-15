William Edward Brownlow
November 7, 1938 - December 12, 2021
William Edward Brownlow, age 83, of Troutdale, Virginia, passed away at Smyth County Community Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
William was born in Abingdon, Virginia on November 7, 1938, to the late William and Sara Gray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Adrianne Brownlow and Hope Howell.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Brownlow and wife, Judy of Meadowview, Va., Billy Brownlow and wife, Donna of Abingdon, Va.; a granddaughter, Samantha Salyer and husband, Jamie of Abingdon; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 6 until 8 p.m. at Farris Funeral Service Chapel at 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.