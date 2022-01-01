Menu
William Wiley Butterworth
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
William Wiley Butterworth

August 3, 1942 - December 28, 2021

William W. Butterworth, age 79, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 3, 1942, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Elmer and Lucille (Gobble) Butterworth,

He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was retired from the Virginia Employment Commission, and a member of First Christian Church. He was very artistic, had a passion for painting, and loved to play golf.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Honaker. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia "Pat" Miller Butterworth; sons, William Shawn Butterworth and Traves Howard Butterworth; grandchildren, Tiffany Edwards and Zoe Butterworth; great-grandchildren, Carter Edwards and Harper Edwards; brother, Elmer L. Butterworth and wife, Betty; and special family friend, Ricky Jo Harless.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Burden officiating. An entombment will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the Butterworth Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel
TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have many sweet memories of Wiley. He was a good man and will be missed. I´m praying for you all!
Gina Robinson
Friend
January 2, 2022
Pat I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers and sympathy.
Peggy Stringer Lester
Other
January 1, 2022
Travis Butterworth, I think of you often and I´m so sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers for you a d your family
Maggie McGrew
Other
January 1, 2022
Pat, Shawn and Travis I am so sorry to hear of Wiley's passing. I have many fond and sweet memories of our friendship. You are in our thoughts and prayers during the difficult days ahead.
Wanda Vincent
Friend
January 1, 2022
