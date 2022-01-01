William Wiley Butterworth
August 3, 1942 - December 28, 2021
William W. Butterworth, age 79, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on August 3, 1942, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Elmer and Lucille (Gobble) Butterworth,
He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was retired from the Virginia Employment Commission, and a member of First Christian Church. He was very artistic, had a passion for painting, and loved to play golf.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Honaker. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia "Pat" Miller Butterworth; sons, William Shawn Butterworth and Traves Howard Butterworth; grandchildren, Tiffany Edwards and Zoe Butterworth; great-grandchildren, Carter Edwards and Harper Edwards; brother, Elmer L. Butterworth and wife, Betty; and special family friend, Ricky Jo Harless.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Burden officiating. An entombment will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the Butterworth Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 1, 2022.