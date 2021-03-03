I´m absolutely sick at my stomach over this. My heart is broken. I know how Mrs. C, Jeana, Teresa, Stephanie and Martha feel. As sad as this is just always remember the times you had with your Dad. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I shall never forget his smile and kindness he showed me during my youth. I love you Mr. C . And maybe one day we will see each other again. lots of hugs and love for Mrs. C , Jeana,Teresa,Stephanie and Martha. I wish I could be there with you all , but distance and covid prevent me from coming but I shall be there with you all in mind and sprit. Thank you Mr. C for being a huge part of my live. I love you all. Bill Duty

