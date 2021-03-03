Menu
William Douglas "Doug" Colston
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
William Douglas "Doug" Colston

April 10, 1942 - March 1, 2021

BRISTOL, Va.

William Douglas "Doug" Colston, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on April 10, 1942, in Richlands, Virginia, to the late Benjamin Samuel and Eunice Jessee McCray Colston.

Doug proudly served his country in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division. Following his military service, Doug was self-employed in automobile sales.

Doug was of the Protestant faith and loved his country. He liked to fish, and he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bob and Rose Colston; maternal grandparents, Will and Grace McCray; great-granddaughter, Olivia Nelms; and aunt, Virginia Jordan and husband, Dill.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Jean Alice Dickenson Colston; four daughters, Jeana Nelms (Scot), Teresa Belcher (Steve), Stephanie Davis (Chris), and Martha O'Sullivan (Rick); aunt, Marie Porter (Joe); cousins, Jean Kennedy (Paul), Randy Porter (Gina), and David Porter; five grandchildren, Jason Nelms (Kathy), Doug Nelms, Nikki Nelms (Josh), Seth Davis (Tristan), and Chandler Davis (Brooke); and five great-grandchildren, Avery, Adi, Nash, Rawlings, and Parker.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va., 24210. A funeral service will follow, with Pastor Stan Green officiating.

A committal service with military honors will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia. Doug Nelms, Seth Davis, Chandler Davis, Scot Nelms, Chris Daniels, Josh Murray, Rick Carr, and Steve Belcher will serve as pallbearers.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.

Those wishing to send "Hugs from Home" or express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of William Douglas Colston is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, 276-623-2700.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation2), or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html).

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pleasant View United Methodist Church
18416 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Mar
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Pleasant View United Methodist Church
18416 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Mar
5
Committal
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
1019 East Valley Drive, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m absolutely sick at my stomach over this. My heart is broken. I know how Mrs. C, Jeana, Teresa, Stephanie and Martha feel. As sad as this is just always remember the times you had with your Dad. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I shall never forget his smile and kindness he showed me during my youth. I love you Mr. C . And maybe one day we will see each other again. lots of hugs and love for Mrs. C , Jeana,Teresa,Stephanie and Martha. I wish I could be there with you all , but distance and covid prevent me from coming but I shall be there with you all in mind and sprit. Thank you Mr. C for being a huge part of my live. I love you all. Bill Duty
Bill Duty
March 3, 2021
