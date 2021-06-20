Menu
William Garrison "Boomer" Daugherty
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
William Garrison "Boomer" Daugherty

January 8, 1991 - June 16, 2021

William was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on January 8, 1991, to Deborah D. Bruner and the late William A. Bruner. Nicknamed "Boomer" by his brother, he was a joy and a blessing to his family. He loved listening to music on his radio, enjoyed being taken for walks, and appreciated having others read to him.

William was preceded in death by his adopted father, Steven F. Daugherty; his stepfather, Johnny Boggs; and his deeply beloved grandfather, Charles W. Denton.

He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Deborah D. Boggs of Bristol, Virginia; grandmother, Carolyn Denton, also of Bristol; his brother, Jonathan D. Rogers and wife, Nicole, niece, Cady and nephew, Ethan, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; special great-aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Ron Baker of Blountville, Tennessee; and his long-time caregiver and best friend, Mrs. Linda Vickers of Bristol, Virginia. William is also survived by his sister, Misti (Bruner) Kaufman of Lancaster, Ohio, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins on the Bruner side of the family.

The family extends special and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Thomas Makres and staff; to the doctors and nurses of Bristol Regional Medical Center ICU Critical Care Unit 3; and to William's attendants who have worked tirelessly to provide care for him.

While a memorial service will not be held, the family asks those who knew William to join in their thoughts and prayers for strength and comfort. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial gifts to Trinity United Methodist Church, 320 Carter Street, Bristol, VA 24201.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) is serving the Daugherty family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
