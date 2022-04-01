Menu
William Edward DeBord
William Edward DeBord

ABINGDON, Va.

William E. DeBord, age 81, passed on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Mr. DeBord was a 1958 Graduate of Richlands High School. He retired from the Philip Morris Corporation and was a member of Abingdon United Methodist Church.

Mr. DeBord was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Lucille Ascue DeBord; wife, Victoria Bryant DeBord; and brother, Charles Irvin "Bub" DeBord.

He is survived by his son, Mark DeBord and wife, Sheri; daughter, Lisa DeBord; sister, Dorothy DeBord; six grandchildren, Taylor Walker and husband, Kyle, Hannah Tipton and husband, Daniel, Lauren DeBord, Logan Gencay, Jake DeBord, and Shane Meadors; six great-grandchildren, Teagan, Emery, Charlie, Jack, Camden, and Ava; nieces, Barbara DeBord and Cheryl Davis; and nephew, John DeBord.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 5 p.m., in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Paul Seay officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hankins, Marvin Hankins, Ted White, Tommy Walker, Bobby Bolling, and John Schumaker.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.st.jude.org/donate, in Mr. DeBord's name.

The family of William Edward DeBord is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
