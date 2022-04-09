William Burns Eddy



January 27, 1930 - March 22, 2022



William B. Eddy passed away on March 22, 2022, at home in Bristol, Va. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William Ellis Eddy and Alice Edith Eddy and sister, Gwendolyn Leonard.



He is survived by his wife, Mildred Eddy; daughter, Virginia Eddy; son, Cole and wife, Dina Eddy, Douglas Eddy, and son, David and wife, Nikki Eddy. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.



Born in 1930, he lived for 92 years. Bill was a child of the depression era. His parents moved from West Virginia in 1922, and with his sister, Gwendolyn, found a new home in Arlington, Virginia



Bill grew up in Arlington, graduated from Washington – Lee High School 1948.



When 15 or so Bill began to play piano in 'pickup' bands – a few guys who joined with a group to play school dances. As time passed, the groups became more formalized. A combo that proved successful was "Four Flats and a Sharp". They played gigs all over the Washington D.C. area in the 1940's, many of them in places that stemmed from the years of Prohibition. The combo grew later into a 10-piece orchestra with some serious engagements.



Bill was drafted into the Army in 1951 and served two years, one of them in combat in the Korean conflict in the Second Infantry.



After his return in 1953 he studied Industrial Design at the Rhode Island School of Design and worked for several years at the Smithsonian Institution.



In the early 1960's he began working with computers while still in their infancy when their capabilities were beginning to be recognized. This proved to be a turning point in Bill's life. Now aware of the capabilities of the machines Bill decided to learn how to program them. In a short time he taught himself Assembly Language, the language used by computers.



The next forty years revolved around problem solving using computers and writing programs. These included producing books and abstract journals.



Bill had a profound and lifelong interest in mathematics, linear algebra, calculus, artificial intelligence, and especially the prediction of solar flares which he worked countless hours on for decades.



Bill tutored mathematics for several years at the Bristol Public Library to many who went on to earn their GED.



Bill will be greatly missed by many.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 9, 2022.