William Eugene Enfield Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
William Eugene Enfield Sr.

April 13, 1946 - December 19, 2020

MARION, Va.

William Eugene Enfield Sr., age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.

Willie was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Preston and Irene Gallinger Enfield. He was a dedicated truck driver, having spent 30 plus years in the industry. He worked many years with Virginia Carolina Freightlines and was considered their "Captain of the Fleet". 'Little Willie' was presented with the achievement of one million safe driving miles with the company. Later, he and his wife Mary, drove together for Great Coastal Trucking. Together they drove many miles across numerous states throughout the remaining years. Willie also had a passion for cars. He loved Dodge and Plymouth cars, drag racing and working on any type of car he could. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watching NASCAR. Willie was a generous humble man that would do anything he could to help someone. There are countless unrecognized deeds he done throughout the years that no one will ever know except him, and he would not have wanted it any other way.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Barr Enfield; three sons William E. Enfield Jr. and wife, Rachel, Scott Enfield, and Stephen Enfield; stepdaughters, Angela Barton and husband, Levi, Pamela Williams and husband, John, and Barbara Shaffer; grandchildren, Erin Enfield, Ashley Enfield, Jeremy Sexton, Aaron Sexton, John Williams II, Travis Williams, Kystal Shaffer, and Sam Shaffer; seven great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and a special Thank You to the Havens Family for their many years of kindness and support.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Graveside funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Arthur Chapman officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Enfield Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wilma Banks
Friend
December 22, 2020
J.R. , Rachel , and Erin My thoughts and prayers go out to you.Its never easy to loose a parent but add to the passing was that it happened at a holiday when we should find joy and grace and it seems to deepen the grieve and loose. May you find comfort in the love you share with your precious family. Love Robert and Teresa Gore
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, GOD Bless.
Michael & Tammy Hackney
December 21, 2020
MAY GOD WRAP HIS LOVING ARMS AROUND YOU ALL PRAYING FOR EACH OF YOU.
GLENNA Turley
Friend
December 21, 2020
Pops was such a wonderful soul that will be missed greatly. All my love &prayers to his family & friends!
Sherry Shatley
December 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Louise Peake
Neighbor
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss , we are praying for your family .
Danny Norris
December 21, 2020
Dearest Mary, I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m praying for God to give you comfort and strength during this extremely difficult time. God Bless You, love you.
Revonda Welch
Friend
December 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Billy's passing. We use to ride our motorcycles all over Smyth County, David Bradley and I were part of that group, have many memories, RIP our friend.
Emmett Peake
Friend
December 20, 2020
Mary and family we are so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We all enjoyed Bill's company and visits and we have fond memories of him over the years. Like the trip to Charlotte to see my first grandson being born during a very bad ice storm, but him being a retired trucker we got there safely. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you during this difficult time. Thanks for the memories.
Carolyn & Lawrence Holman
Friend
December 20, 2020
We grew up together and made a lot of memories over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. He was a good friend. David Bradley
David Bradley
Friend
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Billy’s death, that’s what we all called him growing up on Preston Hill. We all went to school together starting at Oak Point at Adwolfe , all of us kids on Preston hill played together. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Wanda Campbell Owens
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results