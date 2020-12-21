William Eugene Enfield Sr.
April 13, 1946 - December 19, 2020
MARION, Va.
William Eugene Enfield Sr., age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
Willie was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Preston and Irene Gallinger Enfield. He was a dedicated truck driver, having spent 30 plus years in the industry. He worked many years with Virginia Carolina Freightlines and was considered their "Captain of the Fleet". 'Little Willie' was presented with the achievement of one million safe driving miles with the company. Later, he and his wife Mary, drove together for Great Coastal Trucking. Together they drove many miles across numerous states throughout the remaining years. Willie also had a passion for cars. He loved Dodge and Plymouth cars, drag racing and working on any type of car he could. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watching NASCAR. Willie was a generous humble man that would do anything he could to help someone. There are countless unrecognized deeds he done throughout the years that no one will ever know except him, and he would not have wanted it any other way.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Barr Enfield; three sons William E. Enfield Jr. and wife, Rachel, Scott Enfield, and Stephen Enfield; stepdaughters, Angela Barton and husband, Levi, Pamela Williams and husband, John, and Barbara Shaffer; grandchildren, Erin Enfield, Ashley Enfield, Jeremy Sexton, Aaron Sexton, John Williams II, Travis Williams, Kystal Shaffer, and Sam Shaffer; seven great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and a special Thank You to the Havens Family for their many years of kindness and support.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Graveside funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Arthur Chapman officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Enfield Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.