He was born on December 27, 1935, in Asheville, N.C. to Frederick Roy English and Inez Greenwood English.
He was agraduate of Lee Edwards High School, in Asheville, N.C. and proud alumni of King College. He served in the U.S. Army, in Spokane Washington, from 1958-1961 Spec. 5, Sgt. Army Defense Missile Battalion.
Bill was a former Bristol, Va. Police Officer, Juvenile Youth Counselor with City of Bristol, Tenn., Planning Manager at Klopman-Burlington Mills, Admissions Counselor for King University. He made a life of dedicated service to the Bristol community through Boy Scout Leadership and Administration, coaching youth football and Little League teams, mentoring at-risk youth, volunteering for Junior Achievement, Viking Band Boosters and Southeastern Band Festival.
Bill was awarded Bristol Tenn./Va. Jaycees, Outstanding Young Man, Distinguished Service Award, King College- Distinguished Alumni Award.
He enjoyed singing in barbershop quartets, church choir and Voices of the Mountains. He also enjoyed playing tennis for King College and recreationally in Bristol. Until the year 2020, he was still attending THS Viking football games with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Kay Vance English; his daughters, Beth English Smith and husband, Matt, of Bellevue, Wash., and Gail English Oliver and husband, Randy, of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Casey Oliver and wife, Katy, and Shannon Oliver; great-grandsons, Jackson Oliver and Cooper Oliver; sister and brother-in-law, Genie Vance Kilday and husband, Bill; and nieces and nephews, Leslie Miller, Kathy Kilday Gillenwaters, Doug Kilday, and Dan Kilday. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia English Miller and husband, Richard.
A service celebrating Bill English's life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, Music Fund, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
Mary Kay and family- I was saddened to hear of Bill´s passing. I knew Bill before, but really got to know him while we worked together at Klopman Mills. We usually had lunch together and he was such fun to be around- always upbeat and his wit was great. I´m sorry that we eventually lost touch after I relocated to North Carolina. I regret that. Again, I am so sorry for your loss.
Frank Scott
March 10, 2021
In the many years of being in business I have had the opportunity to meet and get to know many people. However there are very few that feel like coming home ,each time you see them. Bill made you feel that way each and every time. 2 minutes after meeting him you knew that Mary Kaye was the love of his life and he wanted everything to please her. I will never forget the inspirational look on his face and in his eyes anytime she walked into the room. His love for family and bright outlook on life, left everyone who was lucky enough to meet him in better spirits and anticipating a return greeting. He is loved and will be missed.
Kim Gentry
March 8, 2021
Bill English was one of my favorite people on King University Alumni Council. Kind, sincere, with an amazing smile. He will be missed. Praying for comfort for the family and friends that he has left behind.
Sharon Nash
March 7, 2021
Mary Kay, I'm so sorry for your loss. Bill was such a great gentleman. I pray for strength and healing for you. I love you, Judy
Judy Simcox
March 7, 2021
For all of Bill's family, please accept my heartfelt sympathy. I got to know Bill through our membership on King's Alumni Advisory Council and always looked forward to seeing him, sharing stories, and recalling our days at the college. He was dedicated to King and a delight to be around. I hope that in this time of sorrow awareness of all the good he did, not just for King but on so many fronts, will succor and sustain you.
Jim Casada
Jim Casada
March 7, 2021
Mary Kay and daughters,
I am sorry to learn of Bill´s passing. He was such a kind, gentle man. I always enjoyed his company when I sang with him. Bill had a keen insight and a quick- as-lightning wit!
So very sorry...