William Roy "Bill" English



December 27, 1935 - February 25, 2021



He was born on December 27, 1935, in Asheville, N.C. to Frederick Roy English and Inez Greenwood English.



He was agraduate of Lee Edwards High School, in Asheville, N.C. and proud alumni of King College. He served in the U.S. Army, in Spokane Washington, from 1958-1961 Spec. 5, Sgt. Army Defense Missile Battalion.



Bill was a former Bristol, Va. Police Officer, Juvenile Youth Counselor with City of Bristol, Tenn., Planning Manager at Klopman-Burlington Mills, Admissions Counselor for King University. He made a life of dedicated service to the Bristol community through Boy Scout Leadership and Administration, coaching youth football and Little League teams, mentoring at-risk youth, volunteering for Junior Achievement, Viking Band Boosters and Southeastern Band Festival.



Bill was awarded Bristol Tenn./Va. Jaycees, Outstanding Young Man, Distinguished Service Award, King College- Distinguished Alumni Award.



He enjoyed singing in barbershop quartets, church choir and Voices of the Mountains. He also enjoyed playing tennis for King College and recreationally in Bristol. Until the year 2020, he was still attending THS Viking football games with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Kay Vance English; his daughters, Beth English Smith and husband, Matt, of Bellevue, Wash., and Gail English Oliver and husband, Randy, of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Casey Oliver and wife, Katy, and Shannon Oliver; great-grandsons, Jackson Oliver and Cooper Oliver; sister and brother-in-law, Genie Vance Kilday and husband, Bill; and nieces and nephews, Leslie Miller, Kathy Kilday Gillenwaters, Doug Kilday, and Dan Kilday. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia English Miller and husband, Richard.



A service celebrating Bill English's life will be held in the future.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, Music Fund, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.