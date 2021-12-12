William Houston "Bill" Ferguson Jr.
William Houston "Bill" Ferguson Jr., age 95, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at English Meadows Abingdon Campus. He was born on August 20, 1926, in Cleveland, Va., to the late William Houston Ferguson Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Purcell Ferguson.
He was 1943 graduate of Cleveland High School. Bill volunteered for the United States Navy on his 18th birthday and subsequently served as an Aviation Medical Tech during World War II.
Following the War, he attended both Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tennessee. He began work in February of 1949 with the Appalachian Power Company and retired as a Power Engineer after 45 years of service.
He joined the Abingdon United Methodist Church in 1957 where he was active in various committees and served as Chairman of Pastor Parish Committee.
Bill was a member of the Abingdon Lodge No. 48 and a former member of the William Burchfield Lodge No.294 in Cleveland and received his 60-year pin in January of 2015. He was also a Past President of the Jaycees, was a member of the Lion's Club, the Civitan Club, and Glenrochie Country Club.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed basketball, baseball, golf, and most notably Virginia Tech Football. Bill was a member of the Hokie Club.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Nye Ferguson; brother, Robert Ford Ferguson; and three sisters, Mary Midgette, Myrtle Valley, and Margaret Osborne.
He is survived by two sons, William Houston "Hugh" Ferguson, III and wife, Annette, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Robert Bruce Ferguson and wife, Margaret, of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Sara Ellen Patterson and husband, Will, of Charlotte, N.C.; and seven grandchildren, Wes Patterson and wife, Ellie, Trent Patterson, Anne Katherine Patterson, Laura Ferguson, Amy Ferguson, James Ferguson, and Thomas Ferguson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Abingdon United Methodist Church with the Rev. Glenn Patterson officiating. Military honors will be held provided by the United States Navy and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. A private committal service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon United Methodist Church Landscape Fund, 101 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of English Meadows and Caris Hospice.
