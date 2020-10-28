Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William H. Henderson
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
William Henderson

December 2, 1927 - October 16, 2020

William H Henderson, "Hack", born on December 2, 1927, in Richlands Va., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. A resident of Saltville, Va., he was the son of Charles W. Henderson and Lula Helton.

Hack grew up in Poor Valley near Tumbling Creek and served in United States Army from 1946 to 1947. He worked at U.S. Gypsum until retirement as Maintenance Man. His hobbies were building anything he wanted to build from any items that happened to be available.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Henderson; son, Arlan Henderson; and sister, Helen Poston.

Burial will be held at Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.