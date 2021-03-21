William "Cob" Claiborne Hester
July 18, 1927 - March 19, 2021
MARION, Va.
William "Cob" Claiborne Hester, age 93, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va. William was a loving husband, dad and papaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For more than 40 years he was "the pepsi man" for Marion Bottling Company. When he wasn't working, he loved playing golf with his sons-in-law and his son, Gary. Mr. Hester retired and worked with The Bank of Marion where he continued to make many more friends, he really loved traveling the country on the bank trips. He loved his community and enjoyed being a friend to many, but also loved Hungry Mother State Park. William loved the Lord and was a deacon and member at East End Baptist Church and later, Marion Baptist Church where he enjoyed the men's Bible study. He loved his country and was drafted out of high school to the United States Army, after retiring, he earned his G.E.D. in night school at the age of 60. He loved his lord, family and country and his entire life proved that. William will be remembered by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Kate Hester; brother's, Carl Preston Jr., Joe Hester, Tom Hester, and Roy Hester. William is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Irene Snavely Hester; daughters, Barbara Parrish and husband, Steve of Chesterfield, Va., Rebecca Blankenbeckler and husband, Joey, of Chilhowie, Va.; sons, Gary Hester and wife, Sherry of Marion, Va., Dwight Hester and wife, Polly, of Wytheville, Va.; brother, Harold "Rudy" Hester of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Brent Hester and wife, Sarah, Kayla Winebarger and husband, Julius, Jessica Yates and husband, Blake, April Jonas and husband, Nick, Jake Parrish; seven great-grandchildren; several nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Charles Stuart and Pastor George Jesse. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with military rites by Francis Marion VFW Post #4667 and the US Army Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main St. Marion, Va. 24354 or Friends of Hungry Mother State Park, P.O. Box 362 Marion, Va. 24354. To share memories of William C. Hester, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for William's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.