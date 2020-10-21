William Howard Arnett
Jan. 26, 1950 - Oct. 18, 2020
BRISTOL, Va.
William Howard Arnett, age 70, passed on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Mr. Arnett was a truck driver for 47 years and attended United Bethel Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Annie Ruth Johnson Arnett; son, Billy Arnett; and sister, Rosella Green.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Ellen Felty Arnett; son, Jonathan Arnett of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; daughters, Miranda (Herman) Wyatt of Johnson City, Tenn., and Julie Ann Street of Elizabethton, Tenn.; step children, Michael Meade of Glade Spring, Va., and Tammy Shadley of Bristol, Va.; brother, Lester (Bonnie) Arnett of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; sister, Rosemarie Arnett of Elizabethton, Tenn.; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; mother of his children, Shirley Arnett; and his furbabies, Little E and Boo Boo.
Visitation with the family will be held 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Robinson and the Rev. Jamie Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of William Howard Arnett is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Farris
Abingdon
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.