Mr Belcher was my mom's next door neighbor for about 9 years. They were close friends and helped each other. They were so cute. He called mom Mrs PADGETT and she called him Mr Belcher. He shoveled snow on her walks and she cooked good meals for him. She said he was a great housekeeper. I recall he always walked to church and looked dapper!. He attended Mom's funeral and seemed very sad. I am so sorry he is gone.

Kaye Williams Friend October 15, 2020