William J. "Bill" Belcher
William J. "Bill" Belcher, 85, a former resident of Princeton, W.Va., died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Oakmont at Garden Park Assisted Living in Bristol, Va. Born in Princeton, he was the son of the late Levi and Bertie Mae Thornton Belcher.
Bill retired after 34 years of service as Assistant Cashier of First Century Bank in Bluefield. He was also a former employee of Norfolk-Western Railroad. Bill was a graduate of Princeton High School and McClains Business School in Bluefield. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill loved the Lord and was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church in Princeton. Following retirement, he was an active member of his community and caregiver for his parents. Bill loved Pipestem State Park where he enjoyed swimming, golfing, hiking and fishing. In addition to his parents, one brother, Robert Lee Belcher and his wife, Doris, preceded him in death.
Survivors include one sister, Anna Mae Davis of Bristol, Va.; two nieces, Sharon Davis and Daphen Davis Smith and husband, Mark; and three nephews, Wayne Davis and wife, Maria, Ron Belcher and wife, Robin, and John Belcher and wife, Teresa. The family would like to extend extreme gratitude to the caregivers at Oakmont at Garden Park.
Due to the COVID pandemic, private family committal services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, with Pastor Steve Janning officiating and the West Virginia National Guard Honor Guard presenting Military Honors. Burial will follow at Monte Vista Park Cemetery in Green Valley, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Tennessee Association, 2319 Browns Mill Rd, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604, or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.(woundedwarriorproject.org
) Online condolences and a link to livestream the service is available by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com
. Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, W.Va., is serving the Belcher family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 16, 2020.