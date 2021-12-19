Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William O. "Boss" Jones
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
William O. "Boss" Jones

September 15, 1939 - December 17, 2021

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

William O. "Boss" Jones, age 82, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 17, 2021.

He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves where he served 20 years. Boss also retired from General Dynamics. He attended Blackwell's Chapel United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Holley Jones; his parents, Eubert and Myrtle Jones; and his sister, Cordia Davenport.

He is survived by his son, Dell Jones and wife, Rebecca; one brother, Jimmy Jones and wife, Lucy; three sisters, Lou Davidson, Shirley Blevins and husband, Bill, and Francis Henderson and husband, Rudy; grandson, Emory Jones; brother-in-law, Jimmy Holley; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tammy Blevins, and M.S.A. Hospice for their love and care.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Blackwell's Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Steve Castle officiating. A military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army and V.F.W. Post #4667. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com.

The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the William O. "Boss" Jones family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by D R Henderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.