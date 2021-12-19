William O. "Boss" Jones
September 15, 1939 - December 17, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
William O. "Boss" Jones, age 82, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 17, 2021.
He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves where he served 20 years. Boss also retired from General Dynamics. He attended Blackwell's Chapel United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Holley Jones; his parents, Eubert and Myrtle Jones; and his sister, Cordia Davenport.
He is survived by his son, Dell Jones and wife, Rebecca; one brother, Jimmy Jones and wife, Lucy; three sisters, Lou Davidson, Shirley Blevins and husband, Bill, and Francis Henderson and husband, Rudy; grandson, Emory Jones; brother-in-law, Jimmy Holley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tammy Blevins, and M.S.A. Hospice for their love and care.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Blackwell's Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Steve Castle officiating. A military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army and V.F.W. Post #4667. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery.
