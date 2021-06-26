Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Ed" Kirk
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
William "Ed" Kirk

October 8, 1940 - June 25, 2021

MARION, Va.

William "Ed" Kirk, age 80, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.

Ed was born in Sugar Grove, Va., to the late Roby and Winnie Brooks Kirk. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Dallas Kirk and wife, Maxine and Joe Kirk. Ed served his country and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He dedicated his life to truck driving and working on cars. Ed drove for J. Earl Keys, A. Duie Pyle, and Brunswick trucking. He drove the #70 car for Lincoln Speedway in Pa., and the #88 car at Wythe Raceway. Ed also owned and operated a go cart operation in Slab Town, Sugar Grove. Later in life, Ed was local mechanic for the Town of Marion.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Carrico Kirk; sister, Nancy Gollehon; sister-in-law, Joyce Kirk; nieces, Kim Shallcross and husband, Rick and Karen Gollehon; nephew, Gordon Kirk; brothers-in-law, John Carrico, Ronald Carrico and wife, Rosemary, and Steve Carrico and wife, Jodi; and a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Martha Carrico.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Darrell Pickle officiating. Interment will follow in the Kirk Family Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Kirk family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jun
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terry & Heather Jones Moser
Family
December 23, 2021
Ed was a lifelong friend. We will always miss him. Hugs and prayers for Linda and all of the family. Our hearts are with you.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
July 28, 2021
My Condolence to Lina and Ed"s Family.
I remember our friendship and good times we had at Sugar grove School, Car Racing and our mighty Rook Games.
Rest In Peace my Friend
Jim
Jim Rosenbaum
Friend
June 29, 2021
Ed was such a good family friend of my Mom and Dad during my early years and always kept in touch throughout our later years. We will be praying for the family as you adjust as time goes on.
Dan & Connie Grinestaff
Family
June 29, 2021
I was honored to work with Ed Kirk. He was a tremendous mechanic and was always smiling. He was always willing to help you and full of advice. He was one of the best mechanics the Town of Marion ever had.
Our prayers go out to his wife and family concerning this great man, knowing that Ed has made his eternal journey to our God and Savior and now rest in the hands of Jesus.
Cecil Hicks
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ed’s death. Our prayers go out for all the family.
Linda and Harry Dean
Neighbor
June 27, 2021
C.T & Michelle Eagle
C.T Eagle
Coworker
June 27, 2021
Ed, thank you for all the great memories and laughter throughout the years. You were like an uncle to me and a great inspiration. You'll be missed so much.
Chris Brooks
Family
June 26, 2021
Dad,
sorry to hear of your passing. May you RIP, love always your daughter, (Sibil), 3 grandchildren (Nikki, Tony, Ally) 2 great grandchildren( Fellicia & tbd).
Sibil Poppiti
Daughter
June 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Good man. I always enjoyed working with Mr. Kirk. Take care & God Bless!!
Joel Pugh
Friend
June 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you all.
Sheila Reedy Hagy
Friend
June 25, 2021
With Sympathy;
Like a father, like a brother, Most of all I looked up to him as a friend; The memories we made over the years will always be just a thought away.
Those wonderful memories he made with "everyone" will live in our hearts forever.
Nothing will take them away.. May God Look over You.......
Dale Brooks
Family
June 25, 2021
Linda,I,m sorry for your loss.
Gerald Sampson
June 25, 2021
Linda I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you
Linda Rector
June 25, 2021
Dear Linda and family, I am so sorry to hear of Ed's passing. Glen always thought the world of both of you. My heart goes out to you. May God comfort you as only He can!
Helen
Friend
June 25, 2021
Am so sorry for your loss.He was a great man.we all loved him.If you need anything let me know.
Michelle (Bill) Anders
Family
June 25, 2021
Linda, may God be with you during trying times, Ed will be missed.
Dale Kirk
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results