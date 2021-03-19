What a great loss Chris and jennifer worked for me on a slipper sock project at superior mills is where I learned to love them as my own not too long ago I saw him I'm walmart where I now work just now learned about his passing so sad prayers r with all you will remember me as Florence or flo drop by walmart to see me work 5 evening GSM a week 530 till 10 pm off on weekends what a wonderful man he was



















Florence Blevins Coworker March 21, 2021