William Christopher Langley
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
William Christopher Langley

February 5, 1980 - March 16, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

William Christopher Langley, age 41, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Chris was born in Marion, Va., on February 5, 1980.

He was a professional truck driver for many years. He had an eye for collecting antiques and enjoyed cooking. Chris was a hardworking man that dedicated his life to taking care of his family. He was a loving son, husband, and father that will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Brian W. Langley.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Lynn Langley; two daughters, Emily Rebecca Langley and Lindy Isabelle Langley; parents, Bruce and June Langley; brothers, Fred Langley and Bruce Langley Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Ellen Myers; brother-in-law, Adam Myers; nieces and nephews, Skilar, Leslie, Carson Jo, Sophia, Katie, Sam, and Ellie Jane; and many friends to include special friends, Eric Dempsey and Jesse Kirk.

Celebration of his life service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Langley family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
I’m so sorry for his loss ,I knew him briefly,but he was really nice
Jerome Harris
Coworker
March 21, 2021
What a great loss Chris and jennifer worked for me on a slipper sock project at superior mills is where I learned to love them as my own not too long ago I saw him I'm walmart where I now work just now learned about his passing so sad prayers r with all you will remember me as Florence or flo drop by walmart to see me work 5 evening GSM a week 530 till 10 pm off on weekends what a wonderful man he was








Florence Blevins
Coworker
March 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Another good one gone to soon. The family is in my prayers.
Misty Pennington
Friend
March 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, I'm truly sorry for your loss.
Kathy Marrs
Friend
March 21, 2021
Deepest sympathy. Chris was a great guy, prayers for you all!
Rhonda Hale
Friend
March 18, 2021
Jennifer....know that we love you guys and are sending prayers to you and the girls!!!
Tony, Patty, Chelsea & Charlie Myers
Family
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. My heart breaks for you guys. Know that I am here if you need anything!
Robin Wilmot
Friend
March 18, 2021
Jennifer, I am so sorry to hear of your loss! You were so good to my Daddy when he was in your care, and I immediately loved your heart. Your family will be in my prayers.
Sharon Wilson
Acquaintance
March 18, 2021
Jennifer, I’m so sorry to hear about your loss, I’m praying for you and your family. God Bless You.
Revonda Welch
Friend
March 17, 2021
Fly high brother you sure will be missed
Zack Lester
Friend
March 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Amanda Sheets Alsbrook
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Jennifer and family, I’m so sorry for your loss . There are no words to take away your pain, but praying God gives you some comfort.
Amy Dempsey
Friend
March 17, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Take care & God Bless!!
Joel Pugh
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results