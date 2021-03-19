William Christopher Langley
February 5, 1980 - March 16, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
William Christopher Langley, age 41, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Chris was born in Marion, Va., on February 5, 1980.
He was a professional truck driver for many years. He had an eye for collecting antiques and enjoyed cooking. Chris was a hardworking man that dedicated his life to taking care of his family. He was a loving son, husband, and father that will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by an uncle, Brian W. Langley.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Lynn Langley; two daughters, Emily Rebecca Langley and Lindy Isabelle Langley; parents, Bruce and June Langley; brothers, Fred Langley and Bruce Langley Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Ellen Myers; brother-in-law, Adam Myers; nieces and nephews, Skilar, Leslie, Carson Jo, Sophia, Katie, Sam, and Ellie Jane; and many friends to include special friends, Eric Dempsey and Jesse Kirk.
Celebration of his life service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Langley family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.