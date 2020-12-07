William Martin Bott
June 8, 1955 - December 4, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
William Martin Bott, 65, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 after a short hospital stay.
Billy was the son of the cherished Wiley Junior and Louella Bott.
Billy was a third-generation farmer and lifelong resident of Abingdon, Va. He loved all his animals including dogs, cats, cattle, chickens, ferrets, racoons and occasionally a reptile or two. He learned his trade from his father, June who loved the land and his animals for 60 years on Garrett Creek.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Kent Bott; daughter, Lisa Bott Weddle and fiancé, T. Cummins; grandsons, Tyler Weddle and wife, Jillian, Caleb Weddle and fiancé, Taylor and their son, Knox Colten Weddle. Lovingly remembered by brother-in-law, Tom Kent and estranged wife, Carla; sisters-in-law, Susan "Sis" and Dottie O'Quinn; nephew, Joseph Waters II and wife, Angie and their children, Cadence and Quinn; cousins, Sammy Sells, Kenneth Sells and wife, Teresa.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Matlock officiating.
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bott.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 7, 2020.