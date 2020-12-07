Menu
William Martin Bott
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
William Martin Bott

June 8, 1955 - December 4, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

William Martin Bott, 65, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 after a short hospital stay.

Billy was the son of the cherished Wiley Junior and Louella Bott.

Billy was a third-generation farmer and lifelong resident of Abingdon, Va. He loved all his animals including dogs, cats, cattle, chickens, ferrets, racoons and occasionally a reptile or two. He learned his trade from his father, June who loved the land and his animals for 60 years on Garrett Creek.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Kent Bott; daughter, Lisa Bott Weddle and fiancé, T. Cummins; grandsons, Tyler Weddle and wife, Jillian, Caleb Weddle and fiancé, Taylor and their son, Knox Colten Weddle. Lovingly remembered by brother-in-law, Tom Kent and estranged wife, Carla; sisters-in-law, Susan "Sis" and Dottie O'Quinn; nephew, Joseph Waters II and wife, Angie and their children, Cadence and Quinn; cousins, Sammy Sells, Kenneth Sells and wife, Teresa.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Matlock officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bott.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 7, 2020.
