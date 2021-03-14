William "Willie" Richard Oakes



December 22, 1988 - March 8, 2021



William "Willie" Richard Oakes was born December 22, 1988 and passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was a graduate of Virginia High School where he participated in several sports. Willie's true passion was baseball where he was the starting center fielder for three years. He also sang with the choir and later received a scholarship to sing with the ETSU chorale.



Willie was an extremely handsome and charismatic man. He cultivated life-long friendships through his charm, sense of humor, talent, and loyalty which helped to make him a natural leader and motivator to those around him. Willie was a true American Patriot having served six years in the Air National Guard.



He was preceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leonard (Red) and Clara Oakes; maternal grandparents, Henry and Charlotte Miller; uncles, Roy Oakes and Henry (Hank) Miller; and aunt, Janice Kostner.



Willie is survived by his parents, Rick and Denise (DG) Miller Oakes; sisters, Shawna (Brian) Knickerbocker and Stacie (Sis) (David) Cooper; three nephews and two nieces as well as a large extended family.



In addition to family, he leaves behind his closest friends, Isaac Sproles, Zak Messer, and Caleb (Kicker)Hunt; as well as his dogs, Gypsy and Maverick.



In lieu of flowers, Willie asked that donations be made to Healing Hands of Bristol. The family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Arnold and the staff of Healing Hands as well as the nurses on four west.



Willie's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church Cummins Center at 333 Spencer St., Bristol, Va. The family would like to welcome anyone that is interested in sharing memories of Willie to do so. He would have loved that.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.