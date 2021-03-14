William "Willie" Richard Oakes was born December 22, 1988 and passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was a graduate of Virginia High School where he participated in several sports. Willie's true passion was baseball where he was the starting center fielder for three years. He also sang with the choir and later received a scholarship to sing with the ETSU chorale.
Willie was an extremely handsome and charismatic man. He cultivated life-long friendships through his charm, sense of humor, talent, and loyalty which helped to make him a natural leader and motivator to those around him. Willie was a true American Patriot having served six years in the Air National Guard.
He was preceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leonard (Red) and Clara Oakes; maternal grandparents, Henry and Charlotte Miller; uncles, Roy Oakes and Henry (Hank) Miller; and aunt, Janice Kostner.
Willie is survived by his parents, Rick and Denise (DG) Miller Oakes; sisters, Shawna (Brian) Knickerbocker and Stacie (Sis) (David) Cooper; three nephews and two nieces as well as a large extended family.
In addition to family, he leaves behind his closest friends, Isaac Sproles, Zak Messer, and Caleb (Kicker)Hunt; as well as his dogs, Gypsy and Maverick.
In lieu of flowers, Willie asked that donations be made to Healing Hands of Bristol. The family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Arnold and the staff of Healing Hands as well as the nurses on four west.
Willie's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church Cummins Center at 333 Spencer St., Bristol, Va. The family would like to welcome anyone that is interested in sharing memories of Willie to do so. He would have loved that.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
willie was a great guy and im am honored to have been one of his friends. i will miss willie so much. all my prayers for the family...a great guy has been lost.
CATHY FARMER
March 16, 2021
I will keep you and your family in my prayers. I am so very very sorry.
Sherry Mitchell Collins
March 16, 2021
I am sorry for you loss he will be missed by many people I went to school with him you all are in my thoughts and prayers may God put his hands on all his family and Friends during this time
Janel Vestal
March 15, 2021
My heart is saddened by the news of Willie's passing. It's been a long time since we were at Highland View, but I always remember Willie and his family. I was touched to read about his continuing love of music. My heart and prayers are with all you during heartbreaking time.
Judy Dowe
March 15, 2021
I met Willie through the RiverDogs Baseball Club. He was polite, kind and respectful. I was his Coach but Willie was not just a player but a true friend... always has been. I carry in my heart his Courage to Battle. The Dogs are my boys. They all remain friends. They all were Champions off of the field as well as on the field. I was proud of them all. Love those guys and will forever miss those lost. God Bless him on his journey.
Coach Gary
Gary Lee Smith
March 15, 2021
Willie was a wonderful young man and my heart aches over this loss. I cannot begin to imagine the grief you must feel. May God hold you in the palm of His most comforting hand and soothe you, for He alone knows the true depth of your heartache.
Raejean Harman
Former VHS Choir Director
Raejean Harman
March 15, 2021
We are heartbroken & so very sorry for your loss. We feel so blessed to have seen & talked to him a few days ago. Love & prayers for your family! He was a wonderful young man & so loved
Mark & Debbie Sourbeer
March 15, 2021
Fine looking Young Man . I´m very sorry for your loss. Was very talented And special person . Love and prayers to U All
Oneida L Crowder
March 15, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Willies passing. He was definitely a great young man and an excellent baseball player who we loved to watch. We will never forget our baseball trip with him to Las Vegas. We are deeply saddened and Ryan said to give you all his love and prayers. Sorry we are out of town and will not be able to be at his memorial.
Greg Jordan Susan Jordan
March 14, 2021
I've been & will continue to pray that God place a blanket of peace, comfort and calm around this precious family to help you during this difficult time. Rick & DG, know that that my heart hurts for you. Please, if I can do anything please let me know.
Janet D Booher
March 14, 2021
My prayers, thoughts, and love are with you guys. Im so sorry! I love you and im here for you all. Prayers for comfort and peace as you face the days ahead.
Mary Bowman
March 14, 2021
sorry for your lose of Richard, I knew his grand father Red oaks .
Robert Keesee
March 14, 2021
Praying for each of you
Kathy West an Buzz
March 14, 2021
Sincere thoughts and prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Darlene Jessee
March 14, 2021
Shawna, So very sorry to hear of Willie´s passing. You & your family are in my Prayers during this very difficult time.