William Thomas Pursifull
January 16, 1962 - March 19, 2022
William Thomas Pursifull, age 60, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
William was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on January 16, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father, Creed Pursifull; a son, Zachary Pursifull; and a niece, Nikki Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Sue Pursifull of Meadowview; his son, William "TJ" Pursifull, II and Catherine Smith of Meadowview; daughter, Tara Pursifull and Garrett Denton of Clyde, N.C.; sisters, Cindy Keen and husband, Rodney, of Belfast, Va., Sara Snead and husband, Timmy, of Abingdon, and Lori Baxley of Abingdon; granddaughters, Olivia Denton and Lizzi Pursifull; nieces, Amanda Blankenship, Tiffany Smith, Mattie Snead, Bentlea Snead, Tabitha Hughes, and Chloe Snead; great niece, Gracyn Hughes; and great nephews, Landon Smith, Taytumn Blankenship, Dominic Hughes, and Jaiden Hughes.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, with Pastor Dan Birchfield officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
The family of William Thomas Pursifull is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 22, 2022.