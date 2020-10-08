Menu
William R. "Bill" Green
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
William "Bill" R. Green

September 30, 1930 - October 7, 2020

William R. "Bill" Green, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Akard Funeral Home.



Full obit will appear in Friday's edition.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Green family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
