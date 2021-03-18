Menu
William "Punky" Reedy Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
William "Punky" Reedy Jr.

July 8, 1954 - March 16, 2021

MARION, Va.

William Glenn "Punky" Reedy Jr., age 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Marion, Va.

Punky was born in Marion, Va., on July 8, 1954. He was a hardworking man that thoroughly enjoyed farming. He was an avid animal lover, and a member of the Smyth County Moose Lodge 1004. Most of all he was dedicated to his family, and especially loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William G. Reedy Sr.; fiancée, Diane Murray; grandparents, Juanita and Charlie Reedy and Oma and Ray Robinson; and two beloved dogs, Oscar and Cooter.

Punky is survived by his mother, Della Robinson Duncan; two children, Jessica Reedy Farris and husband, Andrew and Robert Reedy and wife, Denea; special son, Tucker Heath; sister, Sheila Hagy and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Braden Farris, Riley Reedy, and Robert "Bryce" Reedy; nephew, Bryan Duncan; aunts, Bonnie Robinson and Betty Jackson; uncle, Howard Robinson; special pet companions, Tar Baby and Winnie; and a special friend, Jackie Carlton.

A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Reedy family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss... bill was great person I worked with him at titan wheel...God bless prayers for the family ..
Jimmy Davidson
Coworker
March 22, 2021
William and I started school and graduated together. He has been my lifelong friend. I will miss him but remember all of the joy he brought into my life. Hugs and prayers to all of the family.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
March 21, 2021
Sheila and family, We are so sorry for your loss. All of you will be in our prayers.
Kathy Anderson
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. You will be reunited one day!
Tim Robertson
Family
March 19, 2021
My sympathy and prayers
Helen Heffinger
March 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family.
Jackie miller Gov
Smyth county moose lodge 1004
Jackie Miller
Friend
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ricky and Gail Robinson Elmore
Family
March 18, 2021
So very sorry —He will be greatly missed by all who knew him! He was always a joy to be around
Kimberly Ellison
Friend
March 17, 2021
Della, Sheila and all of the family,
David and I are so sorry for the loss of Punky.
May God comfort you and give you peace in the days ahead.
We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Connie (Cregger) Wyatt
Connie Wyatt
Friend
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was such fun to be around
Lora Evans
Friend
March 17, 2021
So sorry to be seeing this. Bill was a wonderful person and a hoot. Him & Diane always a blast to be around & even though saddens our hearts he’s gone he’s now reunited with his love. Our thoughts go out to each of you. May our Lord lift you up and hold you close giving you peace, strength and comfort today, tomorrow and all the days to come.
Alvin Minton & Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
March 16, 2021
So many childhood memories of Punky, and so hard to believe he is gone. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt love for all.
Sandy Trail Musser
Friend
March 16, 2021
With our sympathy, smyth co. humane society...
Michael Snavely
March 16, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss . Prayers for you all. Jane and Judy.
Judy Olinger
Coworker
March 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of Punky's passing. May he rest in peace!
David Robinson
Family
March 16, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We've known Punky for 35 years.He was a caring person and would help anyone. Thought and Prayers are with you all..Mark and Teresa Barker.
Teresa & Mark Barker
Friend
March 16, 2021
I know and hung around Punky in our younger days. He was always a very nice person. I send my prayers and thoughts to his family. RIP "Punky"
Debra Buchanan
Friend
March 16, 2021
