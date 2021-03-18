So sorry to be seeing this. Bill was a wonderful person and a hoot. Him & Diane always a blast to be around & even though saddens our hearts he’s gone he’s now reunited with his love. Our thoughts go out to each of you. May our Lord lift you up and hold you close giving you peace, strength and comfort today, tomorrow and all the days to come.

Alvin Minton & Cindy Poston Blevins Friend March 16, 2021