William "Punky" Reedy Jr.
July 8, 1954 - March 16, 2021
MARION, Va.
William Glenn "Punky" Reedy Jr., age 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Marion, Va.
Punky was born in Marion, Va., on July 8, 1954. He was a hardworking man that thoroughly enjoyed farming. He was an avid animal lover, and a member of the Smyth County Moose Lodge 1004. Most of all he was dedicated to his family, and especially loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William G. Reedy Sr.; fiancée, Diane Murray; grandparents, Juanita and Charlie Reedy and Oma and Ray Robinson; and two beloved dogs, Oscar and Cooter.
Punky is survived by his mother, Della Robinson Duncan; two children, Jessica Reedy Farris and husband, Andrew and Robert Reedy and wife, Denea; special son, Tucker Heath; sister, Sheila Hagy and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Braden Farris, Riley Reedy, and Robert "Bryce" Reedy; nephew, Bryan Duncan; aunts, Bonnie Robinson and Betty Jackson; uncle, Howard Robinson; special pet companions, Tar Baby and Winnie; and a special friend, Jackie Carlton.
A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Reedy family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.