William "Bill" Robert Green
September 30, 1930 - October 7, 2020
William "Bill" Robert Green, age 90, passed away on October 7, 2020, at his home in Bristol, Tenn.
Bill was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he was a member of the football team and remained an avid fan of the RedHawks.
Bill was Vice President of the LM Berry Directories of America where he had a successful career in management for over 40 years.
He was very active in the community and was an advisor at King College, Wellmont Hospital (now Ballad Health), and advised many non-profits like United Way and Frontier Health Industries. Bill also was active at the Bristol Country Club and held the office of President in 1993.
Bill was predeceased in death by his wife of 60 years, Marion Lucas "Sugar" Green; daughter, Marie Emilie Green; mother and father, Audrey Green Martella and Paul Green; and stepfather, Nick Martella.
Bill is survived by five of his six children, and their spouses, Kim Counts and husband, Steve, Paul Green and wife, Pat, Elizabeth Meehan and husband, Tim, Robbie Green and wife, Kim, and Audrey McClintic and husband, Gene; beloved grandchildren, Stephen Counts and wife, Lana, Laura Greenwell and husband, Jake, Bradley Green and wife, Leann, Daniel Green and wife, Sissy, Alex Kerby and husband, Chase, Paul Meehan and wife, Sara, Catherine McNamara and husband, Cary, David Meehan, Abby Green, Tori Patchin and husband, Hunter, Bill McClintic and wife, Avery, Julia McClintic and fiancée, Stephen Bianchi, Cal McClintic, Meredith McClintic and Lucas McClintic; and very special great-grandchildren, Lydia Counts, Baker Greenwell, Louise Green, Henry Green, Archie Green, Walt Green, Bert Green, Prudenzia Meehan, Anna Clare McNamara, Liam Pickett, Morgan McClintic, William McClintic and Charlotte McClintic.
The family would like to extend extreme gratitude to Bill and Sugar's caregivers, Ida, Hope, Nancy, Michelle, Linda, Sally and Hannah.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill's sons, son-in-laws and grandsons. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday at Akard Funeral Home.
Those desiring to make donations may do so to Frontier Health Industries of Bristol, 498 Industrial Drive, Bristol, TN 37620, in honor of Bill Green.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the Green family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.