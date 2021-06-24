William Robinette



November 21, 1973 - June 21, 2021



William "Will" Joseph Robinette Jr., 47, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett and owner/operator of Fuller Paving. Will was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist where he taught Sunday School and drove the bus route. He loved being a coach and mentor to young people, even when they had games on Sunday, he would make sure to have devotions with the kids before the games. Will loved serving the Lord and putting Jesus first in everything he did. He loved his family and spending time with them. Will was a loving, compassionate man who will be missed dearly.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Robinette; brother-in-law, Brandon Ashworth; and niece, Samantha Reynolds.



Will is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Tina Ashworth Robinette; son, Mason Robinette; daughter, Miranda Blakely and husband Gage; grandchildren, Tinsley Kate and Tucker Joe; father, Joe Robinette; sisters, Lee Reynolds and husband Hayter Dee; Lynn Stewart and husband, Marc; brother-in-law, Michael Ashworth and Patti; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Rita Ashworth; nieces and nephews, Britney Driver, Zachary Reynolds and wife, Savannah; great nieces and nephews, Teddy and Brooklyn, and aunt, Delores Jones.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church 1444 Bloomingdale Pk . Kingsport, TN 37660. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Chad Gamble and the Rev. Doug Overbay officiating.



Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning to attend may meet at Tabernacle Baptist by 10:15 a.m. to follow in procession.



Pallbearers will be Rick Lee, Tommy Bryant, Mark Williams, Toby Lett, Jack Prince, Euggie Jones, Michael Ashworth, Michael Lane, J.D. Adams and Sean Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fuller Paving family.



Memorial donations may be made in Will's honor to Tabernacle Baptist Church.



Hamlett-Dobson



117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37662



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.